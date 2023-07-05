Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

