Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 468 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Securities raised shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

