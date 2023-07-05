Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.