Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.15 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.10.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $262.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.35. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

