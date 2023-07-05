Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNMD. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in CONMED by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 343,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 42,227 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

CONMED Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $134.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.23. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -24.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,543 shares of company stock worth $6,169,713. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

