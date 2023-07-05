Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pinterest by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 571,773 shares of company stock worth $14,398,044. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

