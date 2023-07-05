Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

OTTR stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.52. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $339.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

