Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,903 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,646,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after buying an additional 199,950 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $15,821,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DY opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.32.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.
