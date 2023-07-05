Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,497,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,957,000 after purchasing an additional 159,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $412.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Recommended Stories

