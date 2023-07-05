Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 377 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after buying an additional 431,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,053,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

