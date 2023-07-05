Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,418 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $188,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

