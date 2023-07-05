Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of RXO by 752.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Price Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About RXO

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.