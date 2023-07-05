McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.90.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

