MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

MEI Pharma Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.28. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the period.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

