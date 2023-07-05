MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of MEIP stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.92.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.28. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MEI Pharma
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.