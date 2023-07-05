Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Up 5%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) shares traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.82. 210,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,332,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,809,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,578 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,407,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 1,480,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

