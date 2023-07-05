Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Boosted by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

