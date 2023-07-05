Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.74.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $114.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $290.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

