MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,400 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.0209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

