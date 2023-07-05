MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 5.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $360.50 and last traded at $360.04. 146,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 804,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.70 and its 200-day moving average is $265.94.

Insider Activity

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total transaction of $2,956,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

