Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.