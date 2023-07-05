Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

