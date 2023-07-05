Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after buying an additional 9,672,221 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,034 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,864,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 122,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 77,282 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $99.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

