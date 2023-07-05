Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

Shares of NOW opened at $562.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 287.18, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $576.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.