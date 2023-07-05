Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $958,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJUL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

