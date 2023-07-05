Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 406 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

