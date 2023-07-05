Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,180,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.9 %

BABA opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $222.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

