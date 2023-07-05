Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI stock opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

