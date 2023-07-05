Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $46,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

