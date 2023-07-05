Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,636 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of UTF stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.