Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,183 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 556.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.