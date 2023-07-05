Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 39,993 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,993 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

