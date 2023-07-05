Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $204,205,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

