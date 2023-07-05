Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.98.

MNST opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.24. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

