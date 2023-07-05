MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MLTX. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.40. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.
Insider Activity
In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 49.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 830,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
