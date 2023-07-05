Morgan Stanley Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $340.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

VRTX opened at $347.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $271.61 and a 52 week high of $354.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $18,553,691. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

