MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,087,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MP Materials by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 108,879 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 21.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,156.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,156.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.