NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) & Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Head to Head Analysis

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rent the Runway and NaaS Technology.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 4 6 0 2.60 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rent the Runway presently has a consensus price target of $4.81, suggesting a potential upside of 135.91%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -41.61% -649.61% -33.69% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rent the Runway and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rent the Runway and NaaS Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $296.40 million 0.46 -$138.70 million ($1.95) -1.05 NaaS Technology $13.46 million 86.73 -$817.34 million N/A N/A

Rent the Runway has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Rent the Runway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NaaS Technology beats Rent the Runway on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

(Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc. operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About NaaS Technology

(Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

