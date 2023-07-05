Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.
