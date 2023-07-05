Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Free Report ) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

