NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.