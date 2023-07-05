Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NAII opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $12.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
