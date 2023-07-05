Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NAII opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

