Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 42% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $44,664.59 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00192422 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00059200 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00032082 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012691 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,492,452 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

