NB Private Equity Partners (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NB Private Equity Partners (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.
