Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.07. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.