Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of several other research reports. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.