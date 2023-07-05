NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NET Power in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
NET Power Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NET Power stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. NET Power has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.19.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc, a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
