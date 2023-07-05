New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
New Gold Stock Performance
NGD stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $780.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.