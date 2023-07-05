New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

New Gold Stock Performance

NGD stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $780.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Gold during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

