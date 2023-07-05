New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.39 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

