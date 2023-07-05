New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYMTN stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

