Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $16.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Newell Brands Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.97 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 69.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

