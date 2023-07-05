Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Nidec has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.
