Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Nidec has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Nidec ( OTCMKTS:NJDCY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Nidec had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

